LSU's Reath named SEC Player of the Week

LSU center Duop Reath has been named the SEC Player of the Week after scoring a career high 30 points against UNCW.

Reath played 27 minutes against the Seahawks, hitting 13-of-17 shots from the field and making three-of-four free throws.

LSU won the game 97-84 and improved to 5-2.

RELATED STORY: Reath, Waters lead Tigers to a 97-84 win against UNCW

The Tigers will host the Houston Cougars (8-1) in the PMAC on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m.

Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. He averaged 15 points 6.5 rebounds and four blocks in wins over Colorado State and No. 14 Minnesota.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.