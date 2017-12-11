LSU safety named to ESPN Freshman All-American Team

LSU safety Grant Delpit has been named to the 2017 ESPN Freshman All-American Team, released on Monday.

Delpit had a big first year for the Tigers, finishing the season with 52 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, one interception, eight pass breakups, nine passes defensed and one quarterback hurry.

The Tigers' stifling defense was helped by the instant impact of Delpit, who picked off one pass, broke up eight more and finished with 52 tackles in an LSU secondary that was among the SEC's best. His nine tackles and interception against Ole Miss proved to be one of the top defensive performances by a freshman in the SEC this season.

The SEC had two other players named to the All-American team, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.