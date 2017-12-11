Cyclists travel across Louisiana to promote PE in schools

A group of cyclists started a trip across the state of Louisiana in Port Allen on Monday.

"Pedaling 4 PE" wants to promote physical education in schools. Their ride will cover 377 miles over four days.

Their list of stops includes schools in New Roads, Rayne, and Opelousas. It all began in Port Allen, where the school was presented with over $700 donated PE equipment.

Students also got to enjoy some extra exercise time, where they danced with teachers and volunteers.

"I think it's important to create awareness of a healthy lifestyle, lifetime lifestyle. Instead of just athletics and sports, PE is very important," said Jim Strenger, one of the riders. "And this biking is a leisurely activity that kids and adults can enjoy for a lifetime."

"We've learned that if we keep the kids moving that they learn a lot better,” said Michael Wright, the principal of Port Allen Elementary. "They're brains are functioning; they're happier."

Here is a list of the complete schedule for the ride:

Monday, December 11

8:30 a.m. - Port Allen Elementary, Port Allen

11:00 a.m. - Rougon Elementary, Rougon

12:45 p.m. - Catholic of Pointe Coupee Elementary, New Roads

1:15 p.m. - Rosenwald Elementary, New Roads

Tuesday, December 12

8:30 a.m. - Stephensville Elementary, Morgan City

12:30 p.m. - Raintree Elementary, Baldwin

Wednesday, December 13

8:30 a.m. - Martin Petitjean Elementary, Rayne

1:15 p.m. - Opelousas Catholic Elementary, Opelousas

Thursday, December 14

8:30 a.m. - Palmetto Elementary, Palmetto

12:15 p.m. - Bayou Chicot Elementary, Ville Platte

1:30 p.m. - Bunkie Elementary, Bunkie

2:30 p.m. - Haas Auditorium, Bunkie

