Gonzales firefighting twins to appear on CBS's 'The Amazing Race'

Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
The body of a Shreveport native was found in a St. Landry Parish Monday morning.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, December 11.More >>
A woman is in custody after police say she left a juvenile in a cold vehicle for over two hours while she played bingo on the day of snowfall in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
Twin brothers who are Gonzales firefighters will appear in the next season of the CBS reality show "The Amazing Race," CBS announced Monday.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
A video of a young man speaking out against those who bullied him has gone viral, and he is now gaining national support for taking a stand.More >>
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.More >>
