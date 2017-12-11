Gonzales firefighting twins make it through first episode of 'Amazing Race'

Twin brothers, who are both firefighters in Gonzales, have made it through the first episode of the CBS reality show, The Amazing Race.

Daniel and Eric Guiffreda, 33, have both been with the Gonzales Fire Department for eight years.

Eric said he lives in Prairieville and Daniel lives in Gonzales, but they are originally from Ponchatoula. He also said both of them served in the Marines and have deployed to Iraq. He added his brother is actually going back into the military as an Air Force chaplain.

Eric said his family has watched the show for years and his wife is the one who encouraged them to send in a submission. He added they did, but did not get a call back until 14 months later.

Although he could not reveal much about the locations where the show was filmed or what happens, he was able to give a few comments.

"I’m excited for everybody to be able to see the different places we experienced,” Eric Guiffreda said. "I wish everyone could do it at least once. It’s unique to see the world and not worry about anything."

He said he and his brother competed against world champion skiers, NBA players, and competitive eater, Joey Chestnut.

"We competed against some really good people. We’re all really good friends," Eric added.

He also said he and his brother were able to bring some Louisiana flair to the show.

"They picked on the way we talk a lot," Eric said jokingly.

He said being first responders helped them manage the stress of the competition and not sleeping was nothing new.

"We got lost, but we thought clearly while we were lost and didn’t panic," he stated while laughing.

"We want to win, but we were okay if we didn't. We wanted to enjoy the experience and not be so caught up in it that we didn't enjoy it," he explained.

The Amazing Race sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each team is comprised of two people. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges before learning about their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind are gradually eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning a $1 million prize.

