Reath, Waters lead Tigers to a 97-84 win against UNCW

LSU's Duop Reath and Tremont Waters led the Tigers to a 97-84 win against the UNCW Seahawks Sunday afternoon at the PMAC.

Reath scored a career high 30 points against the Seahawks, while Waters added 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

LSU (5-2) hit 21-of-33 shots (64%) in the first half and outscored UNCW 52-36.

The Tigers finished the game shooting 59 percent (36-of-61) from the field, 8-of-19 from the behind the arc and 17-of-20 (85.0%) from the free throw line.

Skylar Mays added 14 points for LSU and Wayde Sims had 11 points.

Jordon Talley led the Seahawks (2-5) in scoring with 22 points.

LSU will be back in action at the PMAC on Wednesday, Dec. 13, against the Houston Cougars (8-1). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.