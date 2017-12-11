Jags fall to Big 10 power Iowa Hawkeyes

Southern fell to Iowa 91-60 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA, Sunday afternoon.
The Jags only trailed by 10 at halftime, 41-31, but were outscored 50-29 in the second half.
Aaron Ray led the Jags in scoring with 12 points.
Jared Sam had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Chris Thomas added 10 points.
Southern (2-8) will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 14, at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10).
