Jags fall to Big 10 power Iowa Hawkeyes

Southern fell to Iowa 91-60 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA, Sunday afternoon.

The Jags only trailed by 10 at halftime, 41-31, but were outscored 50-29 in the second half.

Aaron Ray led the Jags in scoring with 12 points.

Jared Sam had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Chris Thomas added 10 points.

Southern (2-8) will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 14, at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10).

