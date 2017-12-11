Dump truck rear ends police car, officials say

A crash involving a dump truck and police car on an interstate in Baton Rouge caused heavy delays for drivers Monday morning.

It happened on I-110 South near the Chippewa Street exit around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators reported the dump truck rear-ended a Baton Rouge Police Department unit.

Both the officer and truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to officials. They added both are expected to be okay.

The dump truck was carrying rocks. The crash left piles of them strewn across the interstate. I-110 South had to be closed, leading to major backups for commuters from the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish trying to make their way to downtown Baton Rouge. The rocks will have to be cleared before 110 re-opens.

The incident is being investigated to determine whether any charges will be filed.

