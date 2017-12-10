Weeks away from Christmas, organizations are giving away toys and looking for donations

Christmas is just around the corner, and dozens of families that need a little help spreading holiday cheer got a jump start on their shopping.

"When I think about children, you want holiday memories to be filled with happiness," said Erika Green, District 5 East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman. "Even when mom or dad don't have something to give to the kids, we want to make sure that we fill that gap."

The Charles R. Kelly Community Center in partnership with the Baton Rouge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. sponsored Toys for Tots and gave brand new gifts to almost 200 children in the Baton Rouge area.

"We want to make sure that we’re able to support those individuals within our community," said Karmen Davis, president of the local chapter.

But on the other side of town is an organization that still needs help and has even extended their deadline to make sure they put a gift under every tree.

"We've had an outpouring of giving but we have more children than we've had in the past," said Major Mary Meredith with the Salvation Army.

Major Meredith said around 4,600 children are listed on the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program this year. She thinks that due to a lot of families being displaced from the August flood.

"Even though the economy is coming back there's still a lot of people in need," she said.

Major Meredith said the final deadline for community members to adopt an angel and d rop off gifts is Monday at 5 pm at the Mall of Louisiana location. Major Meredith said she's asking the community to dig deep into their pockets to help around 200 angels still in need of adoption.

"Life is hard and somebody caring about them gives them a little bit of hope during the Christmas season," Major Meredith said. "I think it's important for the giver as well. There's nothing more fulfilling than helping someone else."

If you decide to adopt an angel, whether you buy all the wants and needs on their list, Major Meredith said it's the thought that counts. "Anything that they get for that child is going to be bought with love and with thoughtfulness and that's more special than just receiving a random gift. Anything helps."

To help the Salvation Army, you can adopt a child off an Angel Tree at the Mall of Louisiana. For more holiday donation opportunities and events, click here.

