Stand with Keaton: Celebrities show support for bullied Tennessee boy

Keaton Jones has a lot of new friends after his anti-bullying video went viral.

Among them: UFC President Dana White, "Captain America" actor Chris Evans, Dr. Phil, "Eleven" from "Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobbie Brown, Fox News' Sean Hannity, rapper Snoop Dogg, a slew of professional athletes in various sports, and most of the people on the internet, if the over 19 million views mean anything.

Keaton started a national conversation about bullying after his mother filmed him crying in the passenger seat of a vehicle after she said she had to pick him up from school "AGAIN" because he was afraid to go to lunch.

In the video, Keaton said other students make fun of the way he looks, poured milk on him, put ham down his clothes, and said he had no friends.

"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it," Keaton said. "It's not their fault. But if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. Stay strong I guess. It's hard. But it'll probably get better one day."

Celebrities swarmed to support Keaton and raise awareness.

Jarrett Guarantano, a University of Tennessee Vols quarterback, tweeted a picture with his "new best bud" Sunday evening.

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano? (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Teneessee Titan's social media manager Nate Bain tweeted Saturday afternoon offering a bodyguard to Keaton.

I need someone to connect me with this child's family, please. I've been told he is from Knoxville.



Mr. Lewan is against bullying and willing to provide his services as a bodyguard.



Do your thing, Twitter! Connect us. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/OkrQP0UTqe — Nate Bain (@natebain) December 9, 2017

After Dana White invited Keaton to Las Vegas to hang out at the UFC Headquarter, a video posted to the official UFC Twitter account showed various fighters speaking about bullying and offering words of support.

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Chris Evans invited Keaton and his mother to the premiere of the new "Avengers" movie in Los Angeles next year.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Sean Hannity said he wants to fly Keaton and his parents to New York City to visit Fox News.

If someone can get to me the name of the school, the principal, school board members i will gladly make the calls myself and fix this. Also if anyone knows Keaton and his parents, i will gladly fly them to NYC to be my guest & visit Fox News. https://t.co/uFyp2r2Yn7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 10, 2017

The outpouring of support goes on and on.

This broke my ?? today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton https://t.co/8XBbFmnuc1 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 10, 2017

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ?? https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

.@lakyn_jones Hey Keaton, bullies are the ones with the problems NOT you. Many are bullied at home and pass it on. Cowards always need an audience. Be strong! I’ll come walk the hall and eat lunch with you anytime. #IstandwithKeaton #Keatonstrong #KeatonJones — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) December 10, 2017

Thank u all for helping try to find Keaton. 1000% greatest post and response in my social media history. This kid is special and we all feel it. Dying to meet him!! — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Heartbreaking to see this. Keaton you’re strong to say these things and care so much for others. #TeamKeaton https://t.co/hgp0ehnn8Y — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) December 10, 2017

If you teach at this school: how do you allow this? If you live in this area - reach out to the school and demand better and reach out to this family. Even here in Twitter - you all know we must be better than this. Condemn this behavior! https://t.co/ogedRARWqo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 10, 2017

This is heartbreaking. But the response of support for him is a beautiful thing. Add me to your long list of friends Keaton. https://t.co/NKasvdo00u — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 10, 2017

Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 10, 2017

#KeatonJones, your curiosity and kindness will overcome this moment and bring you many better days to come. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/8t4ojKLs72 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 10, 2017

buddy next time I make it home to Knox I'm going to walk into that lunchroom with you and watch the bullies say they are sorry to you. you don't deserve that. keep your head up and continue to be kind...you will always Come out on top. sending a hug. https://t.co/fZn2hbMPKp — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 10, 2017

Hey, @Lakyn_Jones .. bring your brother Keaton by the bus before my show in Knoxville, TN next month if ya want.. would love to say hello and tell him #IStandWithKeaton — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) December 10, 2017

Don't let this stand against bullying just be a social media fling. Time to start teaching kids we are all different in our own perfect ways. Don't let this surge of tweets fool you, it's time to start preventing bullying instead of accepting it till its too late. — Marcus Tatum (@AsapTatum) December 10, 2017

Anyone who has ever been bullied please watch and share this. If nothing else I want to personally help Keaton Jones from having to go thru this again. I went thru a lot of this myself as a kid and it really sucks! Ur not alone. https://t.co/dBHP2Tka6t — Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) December 10, 2017

