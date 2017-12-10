Stand with Keaton: Celebrities show support for bullied Tennesse - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Stand with Keaton: Celebrities show support for bullied Tennessee boy

By Mykal Vincent
By Erin Fulbright, Digital
KNOXVILLE, TN (WAFB) -

Keaton Jones has a lot of new friends after his anti-bullying video went viral.

Among them: UFC President Dana White, "Captain America" actor Chris Evans, Dr. Phil, "Eleven" from "Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobbie Brown, Fox News' Sean Hannity, rapper Snoop Dogg, a slew of professional athletes in various sports, and most of the people on the internet, if the over 19 million views mean anything.

Keaton started a national conversation about bullying after his mother filmed him crying in the passenger seat of a vehicle after she said she had to pick him up from school "AGAIN" because he was afraid to go to lunch.

In the video, Keaton said other students make fun of the way he looks, poured milk on him, put ham down his clothes, and said he had no friends.

"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it," Keaton said. "It's not their fault. But if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. Stay strong I guess. It's hard. But it'll probably get better one day."

Celebrities swarmed to support Keaton and raise awareness.

Jarrett Guarantano, a University of Tennessee Vols quarterback, tweeted a picture with his "new best bud" Sunday evening.

Teneessee Titan's social media manager Nate Bain tweeted Saturday afternoon offering a bodyguard to Keaton.

After Dana White invited Keaton to Las Vegas to hang out at the UFC Headquarter, a video posted to the official UFC Twitter account showed various fighters speaking about bullying and offering words of support.

Chris Evans invited Keaton and his mother to the premiere of the new "Avengers" movie in Los Angeles next year.

Sean Hannity said he wants to fly Keaton and his parents to New York City to visit Fox News.

The outpouring of support goes on and on.

