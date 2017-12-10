Zachary Broncos capture second Class 5A state title

The Broncos showed out in the Superdome on Saturday night, as sophomore quarterback Keilon Brown had a breakout performance to help Zachary claim their second Class 5A state championship in the past three seasons with a 34-14 victory over Hahnville.

Zachary had gone into the half with a 20-point lead and showed no signs of letting up.

Despite a dominating performance by the Broncos, Hahnville star and Kansas-commit Pooka Williams gave Zachary their fair share of fits.

There was a momentum shift in the 2nd quarter when Williams fumbled the football, Zachary returned it into Hahnville's territory and the Broncos pulled out their version of the University of Miami's famous "Turnover Chain."

Hahnville started off the second-half by recovering an onside kick but were ultimately no match for the Broncos' offense proved to be too much for the Tigers.

Zachary finished with a 34-14 victory capping off four straight trips to the semifinals bringing home two state championships. They finished the 2017 season with a 12-3 record.

The Broncos' victory gave the Baton Rouge area four state champions in two days with seven total area-teams represented. On Friday afternoon, University High defeated De La Salle in Division II select championship, and later that night, West Feliciana followed by winning the Class 3A title against Richwood.

Catholic High opened Saturday's championships with a stirring 20-14 win over perennial powerhouse John Curtis in the Division I championship.

Finally, Zachary finished with a runaway win over Hahnville, one of the state's most explosive teams all season.

