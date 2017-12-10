Fatal hit-and-run driver turns himself in after police ask the public for help

A man wanted for a fatal hit and run in Lafayette has turned himself in and police are thanking the public for their help.

On December 10, shortly before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 92-1 near Fontelieu Rd. near Cade, officials say.

The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Dorine Johnnie of Lafayette, authorities say.

According to state police, the preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle was traveling east on LA 92-1. State police investigators were able to locate evidence at the scene indicating Johnnie was struck in the eastbound lane.

Debris located during the investigation shows the vehicle that struck Johnie was a white 2003-2009 Hummer H2.

Shortly after asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of a Hummer H2 that was involved, 34-year-old Michael John of Breaux Bridge contacted Troop I and informed Troopers he was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. Investigators questioned John and shortly thereafter secured an arrest warrant for felony Hit and Run.

John was booked at the St. Martin Parish Jail. This case remains an active investigation.

In a press release Sunday evening, troopers said they'd like to thank the media and the quick sharing of the social media post by the public, which they believe was an asset in the quick arrest in the case.

