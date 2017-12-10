New Mexico dog 'arrested' after elf attack

Her owner Shane Ferrari says he and his family woke up one morning and found the elf headless and in pieces. (Source: Facebook)

One pooch in San Juan, New Mexico is learning if you do the crime, then you got to do the time. (Source: Facebook)

Josie was taken into custody after she was accused of attacking a beloved elf. (Source: Facebook)

A dog in San Juan, NM is learning the error of his ways and finding out the hard way: if you do the crime, you pay the time.

San Juan County Undersheriff Shane Ferrari, in a Facebook post, said he and his family woke up one morning to a gruesome scene. The family's holiday elf, Holly Christmas, had been found headless and in pieces in the family room.

Witnesses describe the incident as "horrific."

Evidence found at the scene quickly turned the focus of the investigation to none other than Josie Ferrari, also known as "The Mutt." Ferrari says the body of Holly the elf was found near the doggie door, a known hang out of Josie's.

Upon questioning, Josie fled law enforcement but was later apprehended and taken into custody.

Ferrari stated, “I am happy with the quick apprehension of the suspect."

The now viral post featuring the crime scene and Josie's mugshot has gotten over 20,000 reactions and has been shared over 32,000 times.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.