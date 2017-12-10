Police: Driver involved in crash jumps off interstate to avoid oncoming vehicle, found alive

A Baton Rouge man is injured after police say he jumped off of the interstate trying to avoid another car from hitting him after a crash.

On Saturday afternoon, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-10 West at the I-10/I-110 Split.

According to police, when the driver got out of his vehicle to assess the damages from the crash, he ended up "jumping off the overpass to avoid another car hitting him."

The man was found alive in the 900 block of S. 11th St. at Mayflower, police say.

The extent of the man's injuries is not known at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

