Police: Driver involved in crash jumps off interstate to avoid oncoming vehicle, found alive

Louisiana residents displaced by the August 2016 flooding and living in mobile homes provided by the federal government can stay in them until May.More >>
The Broncos showed out in the Superdome on Saturday night, as sophomore quarterback Keilon Brown had a breakout performance to help Zachary claim their second Class 5A state championship in the past three seasons with a 34-14 victory over Hahnville.More >>
Catholic High Bears are State Champions for the second time in three years.More >>
State police are asking the public's assistance in finding the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman who was walking and later drove away.More >>
A woman is in custody after police say she left a juvenile in a cold vehicle for over two hours while she played bingo on the day of snowfall in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
The inmate, who has schizophrenia and had refused to take medications, says the injuries he suffered in the Boulder County Jail should not have happened.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
