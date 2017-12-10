La. officials react to former Gov. Blanco's battle with cancer

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement regarding former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco’s illness:

“Donna and I have been blessed to come to know Gov. Blanco and her large, beautiful family over the past several years. She is a strong woman of incredible faith, a deep and abiding love of Louisiana and all its people. Now we ask the people of our state to join their prayers to ours that she, aided by the Great Physician as well as her medical team, wins a great victory over her cancer and is restored to full health.”

Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement on Sunday morning:

"Governor Blanco has been a cherished friend over the years. As she bravely faces this battle with cancer, I lift her up in prayer. I believe in its power. I would encourage our community during this Advent season to give Governor Blanco the gift of fervent, faithfilled prayers and encouragement as she fights the good fight with faith on this present journey."

Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco wrote in a letter to The Shreveport Time, which is part of The USA Today Network, on Sunday that she is fighting for life in a battle against cancer and she also thanked her fellow Louisianaians.

I am in a fight for my own life, one that will be difficult to win, battling the melanoma that has invaded my liver, " Blanco wrote. "I knew from the start of my cancer journey this could happen, but with each passing year, I hoped this cup would pass me by. It did not."

