Annual Christmas parade rolls through downtown BR

Day old handmade snowmen and frost melting away from rooftops might diminish some Christmas feelings, but spirits quickly lifted for thousands for the 67th year in a row.

"I really love Christmas and parades so the two of them together makes a wonderful thing," said paradegoer, Tiyanna Brown.

The 2017 Cortana Kiwanis Christmas parade made it's way through downtown Baton Rouge Sunday evening. The parade is an annual fundraiser that supports local charitable projects through the Kiwanis Club of Cortana Baton Rouge Foundation, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) organization.

There was never a dull moment, everyone was in the Christmas spirit. The longtime capital city tradition was full of school marching bands, floats, Christmas characters and of course, Santa Claus.

At no surprise, there were enough bends to last any parade watcher a lifetime. It's a parade that wins the hearts of children and the young at heart. Melissa McElwee said coming to the parade with family and friends has become a tradition.

"We come every year and we always leave the kids at home," she said.

The Kiwanis Club of Cortana supports local organizations like The Children's Miracle Network Radiothon, Defibrillators for Local Schools, Big Buddy Christmas Shopping Spree and St. Thomas More Jambalaya Cooking for Flood victims.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.