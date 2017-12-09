Federal Senior Judge James Brady dies Saturday night

Day old handmade snowmen and frost melting away from rooftops might diminish some Christmas feelings, but spirits quickly lifted for thousands for the 67th year in a row.More >>
Day old handmade snowmen and frost melting away from rooftops might diminish some Christmas feelings, but spirits quickly lifted for thousands for the 67th year in a row.More >>
Federal Senior Judge James J. Brady died Saturday evening.More >>
Federal Senior Judge James J. Brady died Saturday evening.More >>
One Baton Rouge Police officer took some time out of his day Friday to enjoy a good, old-fashioned snowball fight in North Baton Rouge.More >>
One Baton Rouge Police officer took some time out of his day Friday to enjoy a good, old-fashioned snowball fight in North Baton Rouge.More >>
Catholic High Bears are State Champions for the second time in three years.More >>
Catholic High Bears are State Champions for the second time in three years.More >>
One woman is dead after a crash on Jones Creek Road Saturday morning.More >>
One woman is dead after a crash on Jones Creek Road Saturday morning.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
A Missouri woman has won the lottery twice in a single day.More >>
A Missouri woman has won the lottery twice in a single day.More >>