Federal Senior Judge James Brady dies Saturday night

Federal Senior Judge James J. Brady died Saturday evening.

“The judges of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana mourn the loss of our esteemed colleague and friend Judge James J. Brady," Chief District Judge Brian A. Jackson said in a press release Saturday evening. "Judge Brady’s remarkable career as a federal judge was exemplary and his commitment to providing equal justice under the law resonated throughout his career as a lawyer and a judge. He will forever be remembered for his extraordinary integrity, compassion and devotion to the rule of law.”

The office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement following the announcement of Brady’s passing:

“Donna and I are heartbroken over the passing of Judge James Brady. He was Louisiana to his core, and an avid supporter of LSU. Like many people around the state, we were lucky to call him a friend. Judge Brady dedicated his life to public service, and despite his many accomplishments, he was as good and humble a man I have ever met. Most importantly, he represented honesty, fairness and integrity on the federal bench in Louisiana, and his wisdom in the courtroom will be sorely missed. We ask all Louisianans to join their prayers to ours for his wife, Karen, and his children, Sean and Missy, during this very difficult time.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson also released a statement Saturday:

"My colleagues at the U.S. Attorney's Office and I are greatly saddened by Judge Brady's passing. He was a great man, and a dedicated jurist with tremendous compassion, integrity and ability. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will miss him greatly."

Federal Judge Tucker Melancon says Judge Brady was one of the kindest and most giving people he'd ever known."I've known him close to 40 years, first as lawyers," Judge Melancon recalled. The two traveled together in 1985 after Judge Brady was elected as chairman of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and on the same day, Judge Melancon was elected National Democratic Committeeman. "I don't know how many miles we drove together. We visited every democratic committee in the state."

Judge Brady will be most remembered for his ruling and signing of a settlement agreement in 2003, ending the 47-year-old Baton Rouge desegregation lawsuit.

"Jim and his wife, Karen, were inseparable their entire marriage," Judge Melancon said.

Since Brady was a Senior District Judge, he will not be replaced via appointment.

