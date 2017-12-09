VIDEO: BRPD officer dodges snowballs in Bird Station neighborhood

One Baton Rouge Police officer took some time out of his day Friday to enjoy a good, old-fashioned snowball fight in North Baton Rouge.

A Facebook post in a group called 'Help Stop the Violence in Baton Rouge' from Rudney Dunn captured the priceless moments as an officer ducked and dodged a few snowballs, before lobbing some of his own back at what looks like a man and a younger kid.

"Only in my neighborhood," Dunn's post read. "Police snowball fighting the hood. We need more cops interacting with the community."

Snow in south Louisiana is a rare sight, proving hard for this officer not to stop and enjoy it.

And what's better than getting to throw a snowball at a cop? In this neighborhood near BREC's Bird Station Park, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

