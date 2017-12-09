Catholic High defeats John Curtis 20-14 to become Div. 1 state champs

Catholic High Bears are State Champions for the second time in three years.

The Bears become Division 1 State Champions after defeating John Curtis 20-14 Saturday in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome down in New Orleans.

It was a slow start. The Bears' 65-yard touchdown put them on the board first in the second quarter.

Returning from halftime, John Curtis ties it at 7, but Catholic High’s Patrick Mensah gets a huge punt return right down to the goal line. Beau Griffon scores on the next play making it 14-7 Catholic High going into the 4th quarter.

With 8:27 left in the game John Curtis’ Darryan Washington makes Catholic High pay for a turnover with a touchdown run to tie it 14.

Catholic was able to get down the field into field goal range with 2:33 left in the game and the Bears' Preston Stafford's field goal brings the score to 17-14.

Catholic's linebacker Kael Howard makes a big interception and the Bears are able to hold off John Curtis in the final minutes of the game to seal the 20-14 victory.

Special guest Catholic High alum and current LSU player Derrius Guice was in the building to show his support for the Bears.

Zachary High will take on Hahnville at 7 p.m. in the Dome for the State Championship Class 5A.

