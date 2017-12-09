Crash claims life of unrestrained 18-year-old female

One teenage woman is dead after a crash on Jones Creek Road Saturday morning.

According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 9:00 Saturday morning in the 4300 block of Jones Creek Road.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Isabel Booty, of Baton Rouge. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to reports, Booty was driving south on Jones Creek when she attempted to change lanes and struck the rear end of another vehicle, causing both drivers to lose control.

Booty's car left the roadway and rolled several times. She was unrestrained at the time of the crash, ejected from the vehicle, and died as a result of her injuries sustained.

Weather and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

