3 Baton Rouge area schools represent in LHSAA state championship; 2 take home title

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 9.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 9.More >>
The No. 6 West Feliciana Saints senior class capped off four straight semifinal appearances with a state championship beating Monroe's No. 8 Richwood Rams 40-21 in the Class 3A state title game.More >>
The No. 6 West Feliciana Saints senior class capped off four straight semifinal appearances with a state championship beating Monroe's No. 8 Richwood Rams 40-21 in the Class 3A state title game.More >>
School closures due to weather.More >>
School closures due to weather.More >>
Road closures listings.More >>
Road closures listings.More >>
‘Twas the eighth of December, when all through the city, the views were amazing, everything so pretty. The snow coming down, a blanket of white, the Louisiana Capitol was nearly out of sight. No lawmakers today, no debates, no drama, just beautiful sights that'll make ya slap your mama. The Tigers were nestled all snug in their beds, their stadium looked like a good place for sleds. Mike had a ball playing in the snow, the e...More >>
‘Twas the eighth of December, when all through the city, the views were amazing, everything so pretty. The snow coming down, a blanket of white, the Louisiana Capitol was nearly out of sight.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
WLBT's live coverage of the event kicks off 10 a.m. from the Jackson airport where Air Force One will arrive with President Donald Trump.More >>
WLBT's live coverage of the event kicks off 10 a.m. from the Jackson airport where Air Force One will arrive with President Donald Trump.More >>
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...More >>
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...More >>