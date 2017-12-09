3 Baton Rouge area schools represent in LHSAA state championship; 2 take home title

All St. Helena coaches wearing #WinStateFor8 shirts to honor senior RB Aaron Hurst who broke his neck in last week’s semifinal. (Source: WAFB)

It might have been snowing in Baton Rouge on Friday, but three area schools had the Superdome on fire Friday night.

It was a historic night as the West Feliciana Saints, and University High Cubs both took home state titles in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday night. It was the Saints first state title and the Cubs fourth.

The St. Helena Hawks put up a fight against the Welsh Greyhounds in spite of losing senior running back to Aaron Hurst who broke his neck in last week's semifinal.

De La Salle's undefeated season ends in the Dome

De La Salle entered tonight's contest against University High without a state title in football. Well, the Cavs will have to wait another year for that crown, falling to U-High 45-19.

The Cubs took home their fourth state championship as they close out an impressive 13-0 undefeated season.

The Cubs were led by Michael Hollins, with 20 carries, 124 yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

Saints defeat Richwood for first-ever Class 3A state title

The No. 6 West Feliciana Saints senior class capped off four straight semifinal appearances with a state championship beating Monroe's No. 8 Richwood Rams 40-21 in the Class 3A state title game.

The Saints, who have lost in the last three straight semifinal appearances, took home the first state title in school history. They finished the regular season with a record of 14-1.

Leading 16-7 at the half, the Saints came out with a bang as senior Davon “Smoke” Harris took the opening kick of the second half 87 yards for a score, giving West Feliciana an advantage of 23-7.

Harris set a new Prep Classic composite record for kickoff returns with 167 yards. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the game for West Feliciana.

West Feliciana dominated for most of the game, but the win was solidified when Richwood's best player got ejected with two straight unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the 4th quarter.

Hawks put up fight despite loss of star running back

Welsh senior quarterback Zach Hayes threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score in the second quarter to guide the Greyhounds (13-1) to their first state title with a 38-26 victory over St. Helena (12-3) in the Class 2A championship game Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

St. Helena, playing without senior running back/linebacker Aaron Hurst, who underwent surgery this week after breaking a bone in his neck in the Hawks' semifinal victory over Ferriday, outscored Welsh 28-7 in the second half, but couldn't complete the comeback.

The second quarter would end up being the deciding factor for the Greyhounds, as they would go on to outscore the Hawks 28-0 in the quarter alone.

Welsh head coach John Richardson said he was extremely proud of his program.

