'Twas the Surprise Before Christmas: A Sneaux Day poem

‘Twas the eighth of December, when all through the city,

the views were amazing, everything so pretty.



The snow coming down, a blanket of white,

the Louisiana Capitol was nearly out of sight.



No lawmakers today, no debates, no drama,

just beautiful sights that'll make ya slap your mama.



The Tigers were nestled all snug in their beds,

their stadium looked like a good place for sleds.



Mike had a ball playing in the snow,

the echoes of fans screaming GEAUX, GEAUX, GEAUX!



Across Magnolia Bridge, flying into Denham Springs,

this is what it looked like if you had a pair of wings.



The Antique District perfect for holiday shopping,

just don't tell Dad how much money you're d ropping.



When what to our wandering eyes should appear,

Bass Pro Shop, full of supplies for hunting deer.



Another pretty place that deserves a mention:

the Jambalaya Capital - the parish of Ascension.



At St. Amant High School the dome's usually gold,

its fresh white coat a sight to behold.



The Gators and the Griffins enjoying a day off,

without even having to fake a winter cough.



Dutchtown's campus a lovely maze of powder,

stop in the cafeteria for some shrimp and corn chowder.



But it's Jambalaya Park that really takes the cake,

a winter wonderland that almost looks fake.



It's the view from Santa's sleigh as he makes a test flight,

Happy Sneaux Day to all, and to all a good night!