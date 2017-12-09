Officials warn of potential icy roads following rare LA snow day

The south Louisiana Snow Day came in an instant Friday morning. One minute there were just a few flurries in the air then minutes later there were blankets covering everything from the state capitol grounds to Tiger Stadium and everywhere in between.

While the young and the young at heart spent much of the day Friday frolicking in the rare treat, East Baton Rouge leaders say now that the fun is over peoples’ priorities should now shift to safety. The threat of dangerous road conditions continues to rise as temperatures slide overnight.

“As we look forward to what’s going to take place overnight, there’s anticipation that the temperatures will drop but however, we’re looking forward to it warming up tomorrow,” said Baton Rouge mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

Crews have been busy throughout the day treating the roads to keep them passable. In some cases, they put up barricades to block roads that were impassable. Dyer Road and the Port Hudson Pride Road Bridge were the only two closures to report in EBR as of Friday evening.

Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) director, Clay Rieves, says those closures could change though depending on what happens into Saturday morning.

“We have crews out throughout the night,” said Rieves. ”Around 10 o clock the weather’s gone start dropping and as it gets closer to the night, we’re concerned about what they call black ice.”

Emergency personnel have been staged all day, taking on more than 750 calls in the height of the snowfall.

The best thing folks can do to help officials help them is to stay home.

“Everything is very fluid,” said Broome.

“Most folks in South Louisiana aren’t used to driving on ice,” said Rieves. “I don’t think that anyone could ever do it very well so it could just turn into a bad situation.”

MOHSEP updates throughout the continued threat including road closures, shelter operation and other vital information can be found here.

