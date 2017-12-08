Snow has ended, here comes some serious cold

We knew that we were going to get snow but did not anticipate this becoming one of the biggest snow events that Baton Rouge has ever experienced. Although the downtown area only saw 1” to 3”, we received widespread reports of 4”, 5”, and up to 7” and more across the northern half of the viewing area. A quick look at the history books will almost assuredly rank the December 8 snow event among the top five ever for the Red Stick!

Headed into Friday night, the falling snow has ended but much of the landscape remains white. That snow will linger into the day on Saturday, but sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing into the 50°s should take care of most of it.

But first we have to get to Saturday afternoon, and for many of you, the overnight and early morning will deliver the first freeze of the season. What’s more, a large portion of WAFBland has been placed under a HARD FREEZE WARNING that extends from tonight into Saturday’s mid-morning.

The First Alert Forecast is calling for temperatures to drop into the mid 20°s for much of the greater Baton Rouge area with low 20°s possible along and north of the LA/MS state line.

The freeze duration - the length of time at or below freezing - is often more important and impactful than simply the absolute low temperature. And for this overnight event, virtually the entire WAFB viewing area can expect temperatures at or below freezing for 10 hours or more.

There remains a travel threat tonight and into Saturday morning wherever the roads remain wet after today’s snows as lingering moisture is likely to freeze. Fortunately, that threat will only last into the morning on Saturday, with Saturday’s warming sunshine eliminating the last of the roadway moisture by the mid-afternoon.

As for your homes and businesses, in the vast majority of cases, even though it’ll be quite cold tonight, we do not anticipate this as a required “pipe wrapping“ event. However, if you have extra sensitive plumbing on your property, the prudent thing to do would be to take action or, at the least, employ the tried-and-true faucet-drip.

Of course, remember those neighbors and friends that might have limited heating resources and please, please be extra careful with portable space heaters and supplemental heating devices. These bitter cold snaps tend to keep local fire departments extra busy.

As for the sensitive plants, you may want to either cover them or try to bring them under an extended overhang or into the garage. And, last but not least, please remember that if it feels cold to you then it feels equally cold to most of our pets!

After that very cold, Saturday morning start, most WAFB communities will climb into the 50°s under sunny skies during the afternoon. Expect another light freeze on Sunday morning followed by mid 50°s under sunshine for Sunday afternoon. At this stage, the forecast for the upcoming workweek is a dry one and while temperatures next week will remain cool, they will get closer to something near-the-norm for mid-December.

