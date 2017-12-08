Historic snow event closes out 2017

We knew we were going to get snow but did not anticipate this becoming one of the biggest snow events that Baton Rouge has ever experienced.

Although the downtown area only saw 1” to 3”, we received widespread reports of 4”, 5”, and up to 7” and more across the northern half of the viewing area. A quick look at the history books will almost assuredly rank the December 8, 2017 snow event among the top five ever for the Red Stick!

As the falling snow ended, much of the landscape remains white. That snow will lingered into the weekend.

The weekend provided the first freeze of the season for many in our area.

The freeze duration - the length of time at or below freezing - is often more important and impactful than simply the absolute low temperature. And for this overnight event, virtually the entire WAFB viewing area can expect temperatures at or below freezing for 10 hours or more.

