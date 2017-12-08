Tangipahoa Parish officials open warming shelter, many residents still without power

A warming shelter has been opened for residents in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officials with Tangipahoa Parish Government and Emergency Management offices announced that a warming shelter will be opened on the 2nd floor of the Emergency Operations Center located at 114 N. Laurel St. in Amite.

Due to so many residents being affected by power outages and the projected restore time being tomorrow or later, the shelter will be open from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

As of 8 p.m., Entergy was reporting over 29,000 customers without power in Tangipahoa Parish alone.

Residents are urged to bring all provisions, including sleeping bags, blankets, and pillows.

