St. Francisville residents revel in a 'magical' snow day

In St. Francisville, people started their snow day off early. Some headed out the door at 6 a.m. to take advantage of the rare winter treat.

At the home of little Elisa Cheatham, 6, it was not just a snowball fight. It was an all-out war. “It’s really crazy because I? never saw this much snow,” she said.

Elisa’s parents got her and her siblings up extra early, wanting to make the most of the snow.

“I? love this weather, I? could do this a couple months a year,” Jenny Duncan said.

A Louisiana snowfall is, of course, a special occasion.

Some were in a bit of disbelief. Riley Anderson’s science teacher said it was not going to happen. When asked what he would say to his teacher now, Anderson said with a chuckle, “It’s snowing!”

Across town, others spent their mornings building their own personal “Frosty.” Snowman construction is an art form – a skill that many novices in South Louisiana had to pick up on the fly.

“It’s really hard to get the middle part because it was so heavy,” said Abagail Hosford, 9, who made a ‘snow reindeer.’ With only so much snow accumulating on the ground, she had to collect snow from the backyard to create the snowman’s body.

Ryan Etheridge and his neighbors played in the field across from their homes. They built a snow fort and snowman.

“You make a tiny snowball, then you just put it on the ground roll it, side to side, make all the sides are even and round,” he said.

With a few finishing touches – including Ethridge’s scarf – the snowman was ready for showtime. And just in time for the holiday.

“I'm glad to see this right at Christmas time, it's awesome. Gives the feel of the season,” said Christopher Green.

