EBRSO seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

On Friday, December 8, deputies responded to a Circle K located at 5055 Jones Creek in reference to an armed robbery.

Detectives say the subject came into the store with a pistol, and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business before fleeing in a silver Jeep liberty.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, medium build, dark complexion, with a tampered style haircut, according to detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000 of Crimestoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

