Unrestrained 5-year-old dies after Ascension Parish wreck

One child is dead after a wreck in Ascension Parish on Thursday.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, Troopers from Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle fatal car wreck on Hwy. 3120 south of Hwy. 18 in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 5-year-old Ma’Lysha Leblanc of Donaldsonville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as 27-year-old Kayla Taylor of Donaldsonville was traveling south on Hwy. 3120 in a 2010 Nissan Altima. For reasons still under investigation, Taylor’s vehicle ran off the left side of the road into a ditch.

The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned onto its passenger’s side.

Leblanc was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she died Friday morning.

Taylor was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Taylor for analysis, which is standard in all fatal crashes.

