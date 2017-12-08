Unrestrained 5-year-old dies after Ascension Parish wreck - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Unrestrained 5-year-old dies after Ascension Parish wreck

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

One child is dead after a wreck in Ascension Parish on Thursday.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, Troopers from Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle fatal car wreck on Hwy. 3120 south of Hwy. 18 in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 5-year-old Ma’Lysha Leblanc of Donaldsonville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as 27-year-old Kayla Taylor of Donaldsonville was traveling south on Hwy. 3120 in a 2010 Nissan Altima. For reasons still under investigation, Taylor’s vehicle ran off the left side of the road into a ditch.

The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned onto its passenger’s side.

Leblanc was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she died Friday morning.

Taylor was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Taylor for analysis, which is standard in all fatal crashes.

For more information on Child Passenger Safety, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly