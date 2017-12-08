YOUR TURN: Survey response

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Josh Jagneaux. Jagneaux reacted to our coverage this week of a national survey that concluded that Louisiana was the worst run state in the nation. Governor John Bel Edwards disputed that research, saying it was based on outdated data. Still, the bad showing resonated with Jagneaux.

In his words:

Of course, state officials are going to deny it. Don't feel bad Governor Edwards. It's been the worst run government since before I was born. We're kind of used to the disappointment.

That’s Josh Jagneaux’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.