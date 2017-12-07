Governor's office refutes report that La. has worst run state government in country

Governor John Bel Edwards’ office is firing back following a new report claiming Louisiana has the worst run state government in the country.

In fact, they're saying that report is completely false. The organization 24/7 Wall St. relied on unemployment, poverty, and credit ratings when compiling their list. The governor's office says the group used outdated information from 2015, including the unemployment rate, which federal data shows has been on the decline for several months.

The original report by 24/7 Wall St., which the governor's office says if false, can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.