Waitr ready to deliver alcohol once regulators give the green light

Waitr, a food delivery service based out of Lake Charles, is ready to start delivering alcohol once regulators give the go ahead, says the Business Report.

The service launched about two years ago and has expanded to several states since then. Founder and CEO, Chris Meaux, says the company has now developed the technology needed to add alcohol to its delivery menu.

"Everything is built and ready to go. Now we're trying to work with the regulating authorities... so we can do it legally," said Meaux.

The Business Report says several online and phone-based companies have had success delivering alcohol throughout the country. Drizly, an online company based out of Boston, Massachusetts, offers alcohol delivery in 70 cities in the country, including in New Orleans. Pizza Hut has also recently announced its plans to add beer and wine to its delivery line up.

Meaux also hope this will help keep drunk drivers off the road.

Waitr is working with state regulators in Louisiana and Texas to determine if alcohol delivery can be offered under existing permits. If not, the company may have to go through the legislative process or work with the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control in Louisiana to get a new type of permit.

No timeline has currently been set on when alcohol delivery may be available.

If approved, the program would have several layers of verification to ensure the people ordering the alcohol are 21-year-old and above. Drivers would have to scan the customer's ID, and only certified drivers would be allowed to deliver alcohol.

The Business Report says Baton Rouge would likely be one of the first cities to get the new service. Despite the app, UberEats, also recently launching in the city, Meaux says sales are still strong in Baton Rouge.

"Baton Rouge is one of our strongest cities. It continues to grow significantly," said Meaux.

Meaux says the company plans to start service in Columbus, Georgia within the first two months of 2018. This would make the seventh state where Waitr operates. He says the company also hopes to roll out a new service by the end of 2018 where customers can order, request the check, and split checks through the app at sit-down restaurants.

"We have some new things we're working on in 2018. We believe there's a big opp for dine-in," said Meaux.

