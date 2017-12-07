Mocha Brownies

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: December 7, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 24 brownies

Comment:

This simple brownie is enhanced with the addition of instant coffee. In south Louisiana, the unofficial state coffee, Community®, would be used. This brownie is best served with a scoop of homemade white chocolate or vanilla ice cream.

Ingredients:

12 ounces semisweet chocolate, broken into small pieces

12 tbsps unsalted butter, cubed

1½ cups sugar

1 cup flour

¼ cup cocoa powder, sifted

2 tsps baking powder

¼ tsp salt

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 tbsps instant Community® Coffee

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

½ cup chopped pecans (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray bottom and sides of a 9" x 13" baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line pan with parchment paper and spray again. Set aside. In a double boiler, melt chocolate, butter and sugar. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. In a mixing bowl, whisk flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In a second mixing bowl, beat eggs, coffee and vanilla until foamy. Whisk egg mixture into cooled chocolate then fold in dry ingredients in small increments. Blend well then add pecans. Spread batter evenly in pan and bake 22–25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool completely in pan. Run a knife around edge of pan to loosen brownies. Place a rack on top of pan and flip over. Peel off paper. Invert again onto cutting surface. Trim edges and cut brownies into 2-inch squares.