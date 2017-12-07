Many attend Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony at USS Kidd

Thursday, December 7 was the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

People gathered at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum to honor those who died that day, ringing a ship’s bell and reading some of the names of those who perished, and vowing to never forget.

"One of the young men who died on the Arizona, I was reading about him last night. To the end of her days, his mother left a light on in the window every night and she flew her gold star flag in the window every day, always praying, always believing that her boy would come home," said Tim Nessmith, USS Kidd superintendent.

Many veterans who gave their service for our country attended Thursday's ceremony.

