Man arrested in connection with body found in E Feliciana Parish

A man has been arrested in connection with the body of a woman that was found in East Feliciana Parish on November 26.

RELATED: Officials release name of 41-year-old woman found dead in E Feliciana Parish

Officials with East Feliciana Parish have arrested Gabriel Lachney, 42, of Baton Rouge, in connection with this case. He is charged with unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.

The body of Kimberly Howe, 41, was found on November 26 at LA 63 and Nesom Road in the Bluff Creek area of the parish. Lachney is accused of moving Howe's body from his home to the location where it was found.

"Although Ms. Howe's death has not been classified as a homicide and we awaiting results of tests being done by our coroner to establish cause of death, those results are not necessary to support Lt. Garig's charge," said Chief Criminal Deputy Greg Phares.

"Tragically, we had four deaths in about five hours on November 26 between Ms. Howe and the murders of Plank Road. Due to excellent work on the part of our investigators, we learned the circumstances of those deaths and made arrests in all of them in less than two weeks. We also appreciate the great help of East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit, State Police Investigators, and LSP Crime Lab," said Sheriff Jeff Travis.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.