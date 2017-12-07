2 Baton Rouge men arrested for possessing child pornography

Two Baton Rouge men have been arrested on charges of child pornography following a joint investigation between several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced in a news release.

Joey Michael Opperman, 34, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Thursday on 150 counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children after investigators found the images on his electronic devices. Authorities say the images Opperman allegedly possessed depicted children under the age of 13 being sexually exploited.

Opperman is from Gonzales but was living in a transitional housing unit at the time of his arrest, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Michael Gonzales, 25 of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of sexual abuse images/videos of children. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Both Opperman and Gonzales were arrested following a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Louisiana State Police, and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.