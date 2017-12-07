La. scam victims who sent payments via Western Union may be able to get their money back

Scam victims in Louisiana who sent money to scammers through Western Union may qualify to get their money back, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced in a news release Thursday.

The potential refunds are being made available due to a $586 million settlement between Western Union, the state’s attorney general’s office, and 50 other attorneys general.

Consumers who lost money to scammers who instructed them to pay via Western Union’s money transfer system between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017, can file a claim with the Federal Trade Commission before February 12, 2018. The claim can be filed at no cost at the FTC’s website www.ftc.gov/WU. Landry warns that consumers should not pay anyone to file a claim on their behalf.

“Many in Louisiana fell victim to Western Union-related scams, so I am thrilled they will now be able to recover some or all of their losses,” Landry. “My office will continue to work diligently to ensure the recovery process goes smoothly for all the victims in our State.”



The Attorney General’s Office advises that the mail-in claim form will ask consumers for their Social Security numbers, so the U.S. Department of Justice can determine if money is owed to the federal government. The government must determine if it is owed money before a settlement check is issued to the consumer.

Louisiana consumers who have already reported their losses to Western Union, the Federal Trade Commission, or the state’s Attorney General’s Office may receive a claim form in the mail.

Consumers who filed a claim and did not receive a claim form in the mail, should visit www.westernunionremission.com or call 1-844-319-2124.

All completed mail-in claim forms must be mailed back to the settlement administrator by February 12, 2018.



For more information on the claims process call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.

