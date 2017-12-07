Four Tigers earn SEC honors

LSU placed four Tigers on the All-SEC Freshman Team, announced by the league Thursday.

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, defensive back Andraez "Greedy" Williams and punter Zach Von Rosenberg were named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Charles played in all 12 games for an offensive line that helped the Tigers rush for over 210 yards per game.

Williams started every game this season, finishing with a team high five interceptions.

Chaisson filled in for an injured Arden Key early in the season and ended his freshman campaign with 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Von Rosenberg punted 33 times for an average of 43.3 yards per punt, with a long of 60 yards.

Missouri led the way with five selections, followed by LSU and Georgia with four.

2017 SEC All-Freshman Team

OFFENSE

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri



OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee, Andrew Thomas, Georgia, Solomon Kindley, Georgia and Saahdiq Charles, LSU



C: Trystan Castillo, Missouri



WR: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss and Jhamon Ausbon, Texas A&M



QB: Jake Fromm, Georgia



RB: D’Andre Swift, Georgia and Malik Davis, Florida



AP: Larry Rountree III, Missouri



DEFENSE

DL: Nick Coe, Auburn, K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, Big Kat Bryant, Auburn and Tre Williams, Missouri



LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama, Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State and Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M



DB: Greedy Williams, LSU, CJ Henderson, Florida, Marco Wilson, Florida and Jamyest Williams, South Carolina



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Jace Christmann, Mississippi State



P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU



RS: Henry Ruggs III, Alabama*, Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*, Larry Rountree III, Missouri* and De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*

(* - Ties)

