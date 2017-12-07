WANTED: 2 men accused of using AK-47 to rob gas station in Tangipahoa Parish

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding two men who are accused of robbing a gas station using an AK-47.

Officials say on November 12 around 10:30 p.m., the two men, armed with an AK-47, entered the Kyle Express on Highway 190 and forced the store clerk to the ground at gunpoint.

The suspects then reportedly stole several packs of Eagle cigarettes, personal items from the cashier, and money from the register before leaving the store.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

