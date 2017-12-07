Kevin Gausman changing number to honor Roy Halladay

Former LSU pitcher Kevin Gausman will wear a new number next season to honor the late Roy Halladay.

The former Tiger said he plans on wearing No. 34, "to honor Roy Halladay both on and off the field."

Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher, died on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

In honor of Roy #34 pic.twitter.com/iuA28LNd1I — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) December 7, 2017

The former Tiger ace pitched in 34 games last season for the Orioles, finishing with an 11-12 record and a 4.68 ERA.

Gausman went 17-8 in two seasons at LSU, with a 3.14 ERA.

The Tiger ace had a big sophomore year, starting 17 games, finishing with a 12-2 record and a 2.77 ERA. He pitched 123.2 innings, striking out 135 batters, while issuing only 28 walks.

In 2012, he was named a first Team All-American, as well as first team All-SEC.

Baltimore took Gausman with the fourth pick of the first round in the 2012 MLB Draft.

