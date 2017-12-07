CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for hitting 11-year-old with car

A 21-year-old woman is wanted by police for allegedly hitting an 11-year-old child with a car.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jerdae Verice Tanner has a warrant out for her arrest for aggravated battery, aggravated damage to property and aggravated assault.

The alleged incident happened on November 28, 2017 and it started as an argument between Tanner and a female.

The report states that Tanner threatened the woman with a knife, then allegedly got in her car and attempted to run her over. That's when the child was struck.

Tanner allegedly fled before police arrived.

If you know anything regarding Tanner's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or email anonymously from Facebook or at www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.