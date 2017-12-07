School closures due to potentially icy weather - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

School closures due to potentially icy weather

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

Some schools in the WAFB area have announced closures due to possibly icy conditions and below freezing temperatures. We will update this list as we learn about closures.

The following schools are closed Tuesday, January 16:

  • St. Mary Parish Public Schools
  • Democracy Prep
  • Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools
  • West Feliciana Parish Public Schools
  • East Feliciana Parish Public Schools
  • Slaughter Community Charter School
  • Centreville Academy
  • Silliman Institute
  • Wilkinson County Christian Academy
  • Wilkinson County Public Schools
  • Zachary Community School District
  • Apex Collegiate Academy
  • Zachary Christian Academy
  • Trinity Christian Academy
  • Livingston Parish Public Schools
  • Mckanstry Preparatory School
  • St. Helena Parish Public Schools
  • Central Community School System
  • Central Private School
  • Mentorship Academy
  • Southland Christian Academy
  • Southern University Laboratory School

Also, the following state offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16 in preparation for possible snow and extreme freezing weather:

  • Acadia
  • Allen
  • Avoyelles
  • Beauregard
  • Bossier
  • Caddo
  • Calcasieu
  • Caldwell
  • Cameron
  • Catahoula
  • Concordia
  • Claiborne
  • De Soto
  • East Feliciana
  • Evangeline
  • Grant
  • Iberia
  • Jackson
  • Jeff Davis
  • La Salle
  • Lafayette
  • Lincoln
  • Livingston
  • Morehouse
  • Natchitoches
  • Ouachita
  • Pointe Coupee
  • Rapides
  • Red River
  • Richland
  • Sabine
  • St. Helena
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • Union
  • Vermilion
  • Vernon
  • Washington
  • Webster
  • West Carroll
  • West Feliciana

RELATED CONTENT:

Powered by Frankly