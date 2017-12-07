School closures due to potentially icy weather

Some schools in the WAFB area have announced closures due to possibly icy conditions and below freezing temperatures. We will update this list as we learn about closures.

The following schools are closed Tuesday, January 16:

St. Mary Parish Public Schools

Democracy Prep

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools

West Feliciana Parish Public Schools

East Feliciana Parish Public Schools

Slaughter Community Charter School

Centreville Academy

Silliman Institute

Wilkinson County Christian Academy

Wilkinson County Public Schools

Zachary Community School District

Apex Collegiate Academy

Zachary Christian Academy

Trinity Christian Academy

Livingston Parish Public Schools

Mckanstry Preparatory School

St. Helena Parish Public Schools

Central Community School System

Central Private School

Mentorship Academy

Southland Christian Academy

Southern University Laboratory School

Also, the following state offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16 in preparation for possible snow and extreme freezing weather:

Acadia

Allen

Avoyelles

Beauregard

Bossier

Caddo

Calcasieu

Caldwell

Cameron

Catahoula

Concordia

Claiborne

De Soto

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Grant

Iberia

Jackson

Jeff Davis

La Salle

Lafayette

Lincoln

Livingston

Morehouse

Natchitoches

Ouachita

Pointe Coupee

Rapides

Red River

Richland

Sabine

St. Helena

St. Landry

St. Martin

Union

Vermilion

Vernon

Washington

Webster

West Carroll

West Feliciana

