CLOSURES: Schools, offices close due to potentially icy weather

Some schools and offices in the WAFB area have announced closures and early dismissals for Tuesday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17 due to possibly icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

We will update this list as we learn about closures.

PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Ascension Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Assumption Parish Public Schools (Closed through Thursday)

Baker School District (Closed through Wednesday)

Central Community School System (Closed through Wednesday)

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

East Feliciana Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Iberville Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Livingston Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools

St. Helena Parish Public Schools

St. James Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Mary Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

West Feliciana Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Wilkinson County Public Schools

Zachary Community School District (Closed through Wednesday)

OTHER SCHOOLS:

Apex Collegiate Academy

Baton Rouge College Prep (Closed through Wednesday)

Baton Rouge International School (Closed through Wednesday)

Baton Rouge University Prep (Closed through Wednesday)

Bridge Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Catholic High

Celerity Crestworth (Closed through Wednesday)

Celerity Dalton (Closed through Wednesday)

Celerity Lanier (Closed through Wednesday)

Central Private School (Closed through Wednesday)

Centreville Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Children's Charter Elementary (Closed through Wednesday)

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High

Democracy Prep (Closed through Wednesday)

Denham Springs Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

The Dunham School (Closed through Wednesday)

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge (Closed through Wednesday)

Family Christian Academy

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (Closed through Wednesday)

Friendship Capitol High (Closed through Wednesday)

GEO Prep Academy - Mid City and Platt (Closed through Wednesday)

Hosanna Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Iberville Charter Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Impact Charter (Closed through Wednesday)

Inspire Charter Academy

Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center (Closed through Wednesday)

Laurel Oaks School

Louisiana Key Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and Visually Impaired (Closed through Wednesday)

Madison Preparatory Academy

Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy

Mckanstry Preparatory School

Mentorship Academy

Oak Forest Academy in Amite

Parkview Baptist School (Closed through Wednesday)

Remington College Baton Rouge (Evening classes cancelled)

Riverdale Christian Academy

The Runnels School

Sacred Heart of Jesus School

Shiloh Baptist Christian Academy

Silliman Institute

Slaughter Community Charter School (Closed through Wednesday)

South Baton Rouge Charter Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Southern University Laboratory School (Closed through Wednesday)

Southland Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Aloysius Catholic School

St. James Episcopal Day School

St. Joseph's Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Paul Adult Learning Center in Baton Rouge (Closed through Wednesday)

Trinity Christian Academy

University Laboratory School (Closed through Wednesday)

Wilkinson County Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Zachary Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES:

Baton Rouge Community College (All campuses will remain closed through Wednesday)

Camelot College

Christian Bible College of Baton Rouge (Closed through Friday)

Fletcher Technical Community College (Closed through Wednesday)

Franciscan University (Closing at noon) NOTE: This is formerly Our Lady of the Lake College.

LSU (Closed through Wednesday)

Nicholls State University (Closing at 3 p.m. and remain closed through Wednesday)

River Parishes Community College (Closing at 1:30 p.m.)

Southeastern Louisiana University (Closed through Wednesday)

Southern University: All Baton Rouge campuses (Closed through Wednesday)

Virginia College (Closing at 1:30 p.m., afternoon and night classes are cancelled)

STATE OFFICES:

ALL state offices will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday

OTHER OFFICES:

19th Judicial District Court will close at noon and remain closed through Wednesday (Family Court and Clerk of Court's Office also closed)

21st Judicial District Attorney's Office will close at noon

23rd Judicial District Court will close at 2:30 p.m. and will remain closed through Wednesday

Ascension Parish Government offices will remain closed through Wednesday

Baton Rouge City Court will close at noon and remain closed through Wednesday

Baton Rouge Clinic will close at 2 p.m. (Urgent Care will be open until 6 p.m.)

Baton Rouge Juvenile Court is closed Wednesday

BREC facilities closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday and remaining closed through Wednesday

BTR flight departures are cancelled for the remainder of the day. Some arriving flights are still scheduled to operate this evening. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight. — Baton Rouge Airport (@BTRairport) January 16, 2018

Clerks of Court (Ascension, Assumption, and St. James Parishes) will remain closed through Wednesday

Denham Springs city offices will close at noon.

East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will be closed through Wednesday (garbage and recycling services also cancelled Wednesday)

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging senior centers will be closed through Wednesday

East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office will close at 12:30 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday

Due to the potential of extreme weather, we are postponing the homeowner outreach event scheduled from 2-6 p.m. today at the EBR Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch. The event has been rescheduled to Monday, February 5, from 2-6 p.m. at the same location. — RestoreLA Task Force (@RestoreLA_gov) January 16, 2018

North Oaks Clinics and Services in Livingston Parish will close at 2 p.m., while North Oaks Clinics and Services in Tangipahoa Parish will close at 3 p.m.

Ochsner Baton Rouge health center and urgent care locations will close at 3 p.m. (Ochsner Medical Center on O'Neal lane will remain open)

Patient Plus Urgent Care Clinics closing at 4 p.m.

RKM Primary Care (all locations) will close at 3 p.m.

Social Security Offices closing at noon

Sorrento Town Hall will be closed through Wednesday

St. Mary Parish Courthouse closing at 3 p.m.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (civil and administrative offices in Franklin and Morgan City) will close at 2 p.m. and remain closed through Wednesday

Tangipahoa Government offices (Closed through Wednesday)

OTHER CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS:

Garbage pickup in East Baton Rouge Parish is cancelled for Wednesday. Land fills will also be closed.

Garbage pickup in Sorrento is cancelled for Wednesday

Tangipahoa Parish Landfill (Closed Wednesday)

