CLOSURES: Schools, offices close due to potentially icy weather

Some schools and offices in the WAFB area have announced closures Tuesday due to possibly icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

We will update this list as we learn about closures.

SCHOOLS CLOSED:

  • Baker School District
  • Central Community School System
  • East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools
  • East Feliciana Parish Public Schools
  • Livingston Parish Public Schools
  • Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools
  • St. Helena Parish Public Schools
  • St. Mary Parish Public Schools
  • West Feliciana Parish Public Schools
  • Wilkinson County Public Schools
  • Zachary Community School District
  • BRCC: All Campuses
  • Southern University: All Baton Rouge Campuses
  • Apex Collegiate Academy
  • Baton Rouge College Prep
  • Baton Rouge University Prep
  • Bridge Academy
  • Camelot College
  • Celerity Crestworth
  • Celerity Dalton
  • Celerity Lanier
  • Central Private School
  • Centreville Academy
  • Children's Charter Elementary
  • Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High
  • Democracy Prep
  • The Dunham School
  • Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
  • Family Christian Academy
  • Friendship Capitol High
  • GEO Prep Academy - Mid City and Platt
  • Hosanna Christian Academy
  • Iberville Charter Academy
  • Impact Charter
  • Inspire Charter Academy
  • Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center
  • Laurel Oaks School
  • Louisiana Key Academy
  • Madison Preparatory Academy
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy
  • Mckanstry Preparatory School
  • Mentorship Academy
  • Parkview Baptist School
  • Riverdale Christian Academy
  • The Runnels School
  • Shiloh Baptist Christian Academy
  • Silliman Institute
  • Slaughter Community Charter School
  • South Baton Rouge Charter Academy
  • Southern University Laboratory School
  • Southland Christian Academy
  • St. Aloysius Catholic School
  • St. James Episcopal Day School
  • St. Joseph's Academy
  • St. Paul Adult Learning Center in Baton Rouge
  • Trinity Christian Academy
  • Wilkinson County Christian Academy
  • Zachary Christian Academy

SCHOOLS DISMISSING EARLY:

  • Ascension Parish Public Schools (Dismissing at 12:30 p.m. for middle and high schools, 1:30 p.m. for primary schools)
  • Baton Rouge International School (Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.)

STATE OFFICES CLOSED:

  • Acadia
  • Allen
  • Avoyelles
  • Beauregard
  • Bienville
  • Bossier
  • Caddo
  • Calcasieu
  • Caldwell
  • Cameron
  • Catahoula
  • Concordia
  • Claiborne
  • DeSoto
  • East Carroll
  • East Feliciana
  • Evangeline
  • Franklin
  • Grant
  • Iberia
  • Jackson
  • Jeff Davis
  • La Salle
  • Lafayette
  • Lincoln
  • Livingston
  • Madison
  • Morehouse
  • Natchitoches
  • Ouachita
  • Pointe Coupee
  • Rapides
  • Red River
  • Richland
  • Sabine
  • St. Helena
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • Tensas
  • Union
  • Vermilion
  • Vernon
  • Washington
  • Webster
  • West Carroll
  • West Feliciana
  • Winn

OTHER OFFICE CLOSURES:

  • Denham Springs city offices will close at noon.
  • East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office will close at 12:30 p.m.

