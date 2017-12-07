CLOSURES: Schools, offices close due to potentially icy weather

Some schools and offices in the WAFB area have announced closures Tuesday due to possibly icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

We will update this list as we learn about closures.

SCHOOLS CLOSED:

Baker School District

Central Community School System

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools

East Feliciana Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools

St. Helena Parish Public Schools

St. Mary Parish Public Schools

West Feliciana Parish Public Schools

Wilkinson County Public Schools

Zachary Community School District

BRCC: All Campuses

Southern University: All Baton Rouge Campuses

Apex Collegiate Academy

Baton Rouge College Prep

Baton Rouge University Prep

Bridge Academy

Camelot College

Celerity Crestworth

Celerity Dalton

Celerity Lanier

Central Private School

Centreville Academy

Children's Charter Elementary

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High

Democracy Prep

The Dunham School

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge

Family Christian Academy

Friendship Capitol High

GEO Prep Academy - Mid City and Platt

Hosanna Christian Academy

Iberville Charter Academy

Impact Charter

Inspire Charter Academy

Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center

Laurel Oaks School

Louisiana Key Academy

Madison Preparatory Academy

Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy

Mckanstry Preparatory School

Mentorship Academy

Parkview Baptist School

Riverdale Christian Academy

The Runnels School

Shiloh Baptist Christian Academy

Silliman Institute

Slaughter Community Charter School

South Baton Rouge Charter Academy

Southern University Laboratory School

Southland Christian Academy

St. Aloysius Catholic School

St. James Episcopal Day School

St. Joseph's Academy

St. Paul Adult Learning Center in Baton Rouge

Trinity Christian Academy

Wilkinson County Christian Academy

Zachary Christian Academy

SCHOOLS DISMISSING EARLY:

Ascension Parish Public Schools (Dismissing at 12:30 p.m. for middle and high schools, 1:30 p.m. for primary schools)

Baton Rouge International School (Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.)

STATE OFFICES CLOSED:

Acadia

Allen

Avoyelles

Beauregard

Bienville

Bossier

Caddo

Calcasieu

Caldwell

Cameron

Catahoula

Concordia

Claiborne

DeSoto

East Carroll

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Franklin

Grant

Iberia

Jackson

Jeff Davis

La Salle

Lafayette

Lincoln

Livingston

Madison

Morehouse

Natchitoches

Ouachita

Pointe Coupee

Rapides

Red River

Richland

Sabine

St. Helena

St. Landry

St. Martin

Tensas

Union

Vermilion

Vernon

Washington

Webster

West Carroll

West Feliciana

Winn

OTHER OFFICE CLOSURES:

Denham Springs city offices will close at noon.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office will close at 12:30 p.m.

