CLOSURES: Schools, offices close due to icy weather and water issues

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the last newscast.

Some schools and offices in the WAFB area remain closed and have delayed openings due to icy conditions or water issues created by below freezing temperatures.

NOTE: If you do NOT see your parish school system or school on this list, it means the school is OPEN.

We will update this list as we learn about closures.

PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Assumption Parish Public Schools (Closed through Friday)

Central Community School System (Closed through Friday)

Central Private Schools (Closed through Friday)

East Feliciana Parish Public Schools (Closed through Friday)

Livingston Parish Public Schools (Closed through Friday)

Pointe Coupee Parish School District (Closed through Friday)

St. Helena Parish Public Schools (Closed through Friday)

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools (Closed through Friday)

West Feliciana Parish Public Schools (Closed through Friday)

Zachary Community School District (Closed through Friday)

OTHER SCHOOLS:

Baton Rouge University Prep (Closed through Friday)

Celerity Crestworth Charter (Closed through Friday)

Celerity Dalton Charter (Closed through Friday)

Celerity Lanier Charter (Closed through Friday)

Centreville Academy (Closed through Friday)

Democracy Prep (Closed through Friday)

Hosanna Christian Academy (Closed through Friday)

Impact Charter (Closed through Friday)

La Printaniere Montessori School (Closed through Friday)

Loranger Elementary (Closed Friday due to low water pressure)

Loranger High (Closed Friday due to low water pressure)

Loranger Middle (Closed Friday due to low water pressure)

LSU Laboratory School (Closed through Friday)

McKanstry Preparatory School - Greenwell Springs location (Closed through Friday)

Mentorship Academy (Closed through Friday)

Northeast Elementary School (Closed through Friday)

Northeast High School (Closed through Friday)

Silliman Institute (Closed through Friday)

Slaughter Community Charter School (Closed through Friday)

Tangi Academy (Closed Friday due to low water pressure)

Trinity Christian Academy (Closed through Friday)

Zachary Christian Academy (Closed through Friday)

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES:

BRCC (Closed through Friday; all employees must report to campus at 10 a.m. on Friday. Students will return on Monday, January 22)

Christian Bible College of Baton Rouge (Closed through Friday)

LSU (Closed through Friday)

STATE OFFICES (CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY):

Assumption

East Feliciana

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Pointe Coupee

St. Helena

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

Terrebonne

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Click here for weather information

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.