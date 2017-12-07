CLOSURES: Schools, offices close due to icy weather

Some schools and offices in the WAFB area have announced closures and early dismissals for Wednesday, January 17 due to possible icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

We will update this list as we learn about closures.

PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Ascension Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Assumption Parish Public Schools (Closed through Thursday)

Baker School District (Closed through Wednesday)

Central Community School System (Closed through Wednesday)

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

East Feliciana Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Iberville Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Livingston Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Helena Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

St. James Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Mary Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

West Feliciana Parish Public Schools (Closed through Wednesday)

Zachary Community School District (Closed through Wednesday)

OTHER SCHOOLS:

Baton Rouge College Prep (Closed through Wednesday)

Baton Rouge International School (Closed through Wednesday)

Baton Rouge University Prep (Closed through Wednesday)

Bridge Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Catholic High (Closed through Wednesday)

Celerity Crestworth (Closed through Wednesday)

Celerity Dalton (Closed through Wednesday)

Celerity Lanier (Closed through Wednesday)

Central Private School (Closed through Wednesday)

Centreville Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Children's Charter Elementary (Closed through Wednesday)

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High (Closed through Wednesday)

Democracy Prep (Closed through Wednesday)

Denham Springs Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

The Dunham School (Closed through Wednesday)

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge (Closed through Wednesday)

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (Closed through Wednesday)

Friendship Capitol High (Closed through Wednesday)

GEO Prep Academy - Mid City and Platt (Closed through Wednesday)

Hosanna Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Iberville Charter Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Impact Charter (Closed through Wednesday)

Inspire Charter Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center (Closed through Wednesday)

Louisiana Key Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and Visually Impaired (Closed through Wednesday)

Parkview Baptist School (Closed through Wednesday)

Sacred Heart of Jesus School (Closed through Wednesday)

Slaughter Community Charter School (Closed through Wednesday)

South Baton Rouge Charter Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Southern University Laboratory School (Closed through Wednesday)

Southland Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Aloysius Catholic School (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Joseph's Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Paul Adult Learning Center in Baton Rouge (Closed through Wednesday)

Unitech Training Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

University Laboratory School (Closed through Wednesday)

Wilkinson County Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

Zachary Christian Academy (Closed through Wednesday)

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES:

Baton Rouge Community College (All campuses will remain closed through Wednesday)

Christian Bible College of Baton Rouge (Closed through Friday)

Fletcher Technical Community College (Closed through Wednesday)

Franciscan University (Closing at noon) NOTE: This is formerly Our Lady of the Lake College

ITI Technical College (Closed through Wednesday)

LSU (Closed through Wednesday)

Nicholls State University (Closed through Wednesday)

River Parishes Community College (Closed through Wednesday)

Southeastern Louisiana University (Closed through Wednesday)

Southern University: All Baton Rouge campuses (Closed through Wednesday)

STATE OFFICES:

ALL state offices will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday

OTHER OFFICES:

19th Judicial District Court will close at noon and remain closed through Wednesday (Family Court and Clerk of Court's Office also closed)

23rd Judicial District Court (Closed through Wednesday)

Ascension Parish Court (Closed through Wednesday)

Ascension Parish Government offices (Closed through Wednesday)

Baker City Court (Closed through Wednesday)

Baton Rouge City Court (Closed through Wednesday)

BREC facilities (Closed through Wednesday)

BTR flight departures are cancelled for the remainder of the day. Some arriving flights are still scheduled to operate this evening. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight. — Baton Rouge Airport (@BTRairport) January 16, 2018

Clerks of Court (Ascension, Assumption, and St. James Parishes) will remain closed through Wednesday

East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will be closed through Wednesday (garbage and recycling services also cancelled Wednesday)

East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court (Closed through Wednesday)

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging senior centers (Closed through Wednesday)

East Baton Rouge Family Court (Closed through Wednesday)

East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court (Closed through Wednesday)

East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries (Closed through Wednesday)

Due to the potential of extreme weather, we are postponing the homeowner outreach event scheduled from 2-6 p.m. today at the EBR Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch. The event has been rescheduled to Monday, February 5, from 2-6 p.m. at the same location. — RestoreLA Task Force (@RestoreLA_gov) January 16, 2018

RKM Primary Care (all locations) will be closed through Wednesday

Sorrento Town Hall (Closed through Wednesday)

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (civil and administrative offices in Franklin and Morgan City) will remain closed through Wednesday

Southeast Community Health Systems (Closed through Wednesday)

Tangipahoa Government offices (Closed through Wednesday)

OTHER CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS:

CATS will suspend service at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Service will resume between 6 and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Garbage pickup in East Baton Rouge Parish is cancelled for Wednesday. Land fills will also be closed.

Garbage pickup in Sorrento is cancelled for Wednesday

Tangipahoa Parish Landfill (Closed Wednesday)

CURFEWS:

St. Martin Parish (from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday)

