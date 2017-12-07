CLOSURES: School, government office, other - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CLOSURES: School, government office, other

Below is a list of school closures due to weather. This list will be updated frequently. Please check back.

ADDITIONAL NOTIFICATIONS: 

  • If you were to appear today in TRAFFIC court at the 19th JDC (state district court) please report to traffic court for 9:00 Monday morning, December 11, 2017, to take care of your ticket. Failure to do so may result in a bench warrant being issued, and your drivers license may be suspended.
  • Some flights at the Baton Rouge Airport have been canceled. Additional delays and cancellations are expected throughout the day. Check your flight schedule before going to the airport. 
  • The Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament games for Friday have been cancelled. 
  • Visitation at Angola prison and Rayburn Correctional Center in Washington Parish is canceled for Friday and will resume Saturday.  
  • The Baton Rouge Clinic will be closing early Friday due to weather. The main clinic and pediatrics will close at 3 p.m. They will remain closed on Saturday. The Main Pediatrics will be open for normal Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Urgen Care Center will be open for normal hours on Friday and Saturday. 

  • Waste Management Baton Rouge area customers may experience collection service delays Friday, Dec. 8. 

    Residential Collection:

    • Zachary and West Feliciana Parish will not be collected today. Both areas will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 12.

    • Tangipahoa and Livingston Parishes will be collected today, weather and road conditions permitting. All areas not receiving service today will be collected Saturday, Dec. 9, or Sunday, Dec. 10, weather and road conditions permitting.

Commercial Customers:

  • Currently operating – Any customer not collected today will be recovered Saturday, Dec. 9, weather and road conditions permitting.

Landfills:

  • North Landfill and Tangipahoa Landfill are closed today, Dec. 8 and tomorrow, Dec. 9.

