Road closures due to weather

The following is a list of road closures due to winter weather. This story will update frequently.

ST. JAMES PARISH:

LA 70 on the Sunshine Bridge is closed in both directions.

ST. MARY PARISH:

All overpasses in St. Mary Parish are currently closed due to icing. US 90 east and westbound at the Calumet Bridge in St. Mary Parish is currently closed due to icing.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to 40 calls for service from 5:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Please be careful on the roads.

