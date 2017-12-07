CLOSURES: Roads shut down due to weather

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The following is a list of road closures due to winter weather. This story will update frequently.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES INCLUDE:

I-10 is closed in both directions from I-49 in Lafayette to Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

I-12 is closed in both directions from I-10 in Baton Rouge to LA 1077 (Madisonville/Goodbee).

US 190 (Airline Highway) is closed in both directions from the Amite River Bridge in Denham Springs to LA 25 in Covington.

ASCENSION PARISH:

Closed Germany East of Creekside Highway 73 from I-10 to Highway 74

Roads that have ice but are passable: Highway 431 at Summerfield Highway 621 at Duplessis Primary All small bridges on Highway 431 Highway 74 at the I-10 overpass Babin Road bridges Cornerview bridges at Highway 73 to Main Street Bluff Road over I-10 Airline Highway at EBR parish line Bayou Narcisse at Carlico Cafe Highway 44 at W. New River Airline Highway at Weber City S. Irma Bridge Airline Highway at Highway 42 Airline Highway at Ralph Sellers to Germany Road Highway 933 at Hodgeson to Shady Oaks Lane Boudreaux at Cornerview Highway 70 at Highway 3089



EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Closed: I-110 from N 22nd to US 61 72nd Ave over I-110 Central Thrwy (LA 37 - Greenwell Springs Rd to S Choctaw Dr) George O'Neal Rd at Jones Creek Joor Road at Gurney Rd Traffic Circle LA 30 (Nicholson Dr) at Jennifer Jean Dr LA 3246 (Siegen Ln) Bridge over Ward Creek LA 37 (Greenwell Springs Rd) Bridge over Comite River LA 37 (Greenwell Springs Rd) Overpass at US 61 (Airline Hwy) LA 64 (Main St) Bridge over White Bayou LA 67 (Plank Rd) Bridge over Cypress Bayou LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) at LA 3064 (Essen Ln) LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) Bridge over North Branch of Ward Creek N 19th St Bridge Over Interstate 110 Plank at Harding (Southbound) Plank at Hooper (Northbound) Plank Road at Thomas Tiger Bend Rd at Jones Creek Rd US 61 (Airline Hwy) at LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy)



POINTE COUPEE PARISH:

Closed: LA 10 is closed in both directions from US 61 in West Feliciana Parish to LA 10 Business in Pointe Coupee Parish (including Audubon Bridge)



ST. MARY PARISH:

Closed: US Highway 90 eastbound and westbound across St. Mary Parish from LA Highway 318 to the Assumption Parish line. LA Highway 318 to 317 eastbound and westbound to Calumet



WEST FELICIANA PARISH:

Closed: LA 10 is closed in both directions from US 61 in West Feliciana Parish to LA 10 Business in Pointe Coupee Parish (including Audubon Bridge)



CATS suspended service at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Service will resume between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

