CLOSURES: Roads shut down due to weather

The following is a list of road closures due to winter weather. This story will update frequently.
CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES INCLUDE:
I-10 is closed in both directions from I-49 in Lafayette to Williams Boulevard in Kenner.
I-12 is closed in both directions from I-10 in Baton Rouge to LA 1077 (Madisonville/Goodbee).
US 190 (Airline Highway) is closed in both directions from the Amite River Bridge in Denham Springs to LA 25 in Covington.
ASCENSION PARISH:
- Closed
- Germany East of Creekside
- Highway 73 from I-10 to Highway 74
- Roads that have ice but are passable:
- Highway 431 at Summerfield
- Highway 621 at Duplessis Primary
- All small bridges on Highway 431
- Highway 74 at the I-10 overpass
- Babin Road bridges
- Cornerview bridges at Highway 73 to Main Street
- Bluff Road over I-10
- Airline Highway at EBR parish line
- Bayou Narcisse at Carlico Cafe
- Highway 44 at W. New River
- Airline Highway at Weber City
- S. Irma Bridge
- Airline Highway at Highway 42
- Airline Highway at Ralph Sellers to Germany Road
- Highway 933 at Hodgeson to Shady Oaks Lane
- Boudreaux at Cornerview
- Highway 70 at Highway 3089
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:
- Closed:
- I-110 from N 22nd to US 61
- 72nd Ave over I-110
- Central Thrwy (LA 37 - Greenwell Springs Rd to S Choctaw Dr)
- George O'Neal Rd at Jones Creek
- Joor Road at Gurney Rd Traffic Circle
- LA 30 (Nicholson Dr) at Jennifer Jean Dr
- LA 3246 (Siegen Ln) Bridge over Ward Creek
- LA 37 (Greenwell Springs Rd) Bridge over Comite River
- LA 37 (Greenwell Springs Rd) Overpass at US 61 (Airline Hwy)
- LA 64 (Main St) Bridge over White Bayou
- LA 67 (Plank Rd) Bridge over Cypress Bayou
- LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) at LA 3064 (Essen Ln)
- LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) Bridge over North Branch of Ward Creek
- N 19th St Bridge Over Interstate 110
- Plank at Harding (Southbound)
- Plank at Hooper (Northbound)
- Plank Road at Thomas
- Tiger Bend Rd at Jones Creek Rd
- US 61 (Airline Hwy) at LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy)
POINTE COUPEE PARISH:
- Closed:
- LA 10 is closed in both directions from US 61 in West Feliciana Parish to LA 10 Business in Pointe Coupee Parish (including Audubon Bridge)
ST. MARY PARISH:
- Closed:
- US Highway 90 eastbound and westbound across St. Mary Parish from LA Highway 318 to the Assumption Parish line.
- LA Highway 318 to 317 eastbound and westbound to Calumet
WEST FELICIANA PARISH:
- Closed:
- LA 10 is closed in both directions from US 61 in West Feliciana Parish to LA 10 Business in Pointe Coupee Parish (including Audubon Bridge)
CATS suspended service at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Service will resume between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
