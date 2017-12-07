CLOSURES: Roads shut down due to weather - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CLOSURES: Roads shut down due to weather

The following is a list of road closures due to winter weather. This story will update frequently. 

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES INCLUDE: 

I-10 is closed in both directions from I-49 in Lafayette to Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

I-12 is closed in both directions from I-10 in Baton Rouge to LA 1077 (Madisonville/Goodbee).

US 190 (Airline Highway) is closed in both directions from the Amite River Bridge in Denham Springs to LA 25 in Covington.

ASCENSION PARISH:

  • Closed
    • Germany East of Creekside
    • Highway 73 from I-10 to Highway 74
  • Roads that have ice but are passable:
    • Highway 431 at Summerfield 
    • Highway 621 at Duplessis Primary
    • All small bridges on Highway 431
    • Highway 74 at the I-10 overpass 
    • Babin Road bridges
    • Cornerview bridges at Highway 73 to Main Street
    • Bluff Road over I-10
    • Airline Highway at EBR parish line
    • Bayou Narcisse at Carlico Cafe
    • Highway 44 at W. New River 
    • Airline Highway at Weber City 
    • S. Irma Bridge 
    • Airline Highway at Highway 42
    • Airline Highway at Ralph Sellers to Germany Road
    • Highway 933 at Hodgeson to Shady Oaks Lane
    • Boudreaux at Cornerview
    • Highway 70 at Highway 3089

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • Closed:
    • I-110 from N 22nd to US 61
    • 72nd Ave over I-110
    • Central Thrwy (LA 37 - Greenwell Springs Rd to S Choctaw Dr)
    • George O'Neal Rd at Jones Creek
    • Joor Road at Gurney Rd Traffic Circle
    • LA 30 (Nicholson Dr) at Jennifer Jean Dr
    • LA 3246 (Siegen Ln) Bridge over Ward Creek
    • LA 37 (Greenwell Springs Rd) Bridge over Comite River
    • LA 37 (Greenwell Springs Rd) Overpass at US 61 (Airline Hwy)
    • LA 64 (Main St) Bridge over White Bayou
    • LA 67 (Plank Rd) Bridge over Cypress Bayou
    • LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) at LA 3064 (Essen Ln)
    • LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) Bridge over North Branch of Ward Creek
    • N 19th St Bridge Over Interstate 110
    • Plank at Harding (Southbound)
    • Plank at Hooper (Northbound)
    • Plank Road at Thomas
    • Tiger Bend Rd at Jones Creek Rd
    • US 61 (Airline Hwy) at LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy)

POINTE COUPEE PARISH:

  • Closed:
    • LA 10 is closed in both directions from US 61 in West Feliciana Parish to LA 10 Business in Pointe Coupee Parish (including Audubon Bridge)

ST. MARY PARISH:

  • Closed:
    • US Highway 90 eastbound and westbound across St. Mary Parish from LA Highway 318 to the Assumption Parish line.
    • LA Highway 318 to 317 eastbound and westbound to Calumet

WEST FELICIANA PARISH:

  • Closed:
    • LA 10 is closed in both directions from US 61 in West Feliciana Parish to LA 10 Business in Pointe Coupee Parish (including Audubon Bridge)

CATS suspended service at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Service will resume between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

