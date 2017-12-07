CLOSURES: Roads shut down due to ice

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the last newscast.

The following is a list of road closures due to winter weather. This story will update frequently.

OPEN

I-10, I-12, and I-55 are all open. I-110 North from I-10/I-110 split to Harding Blvd is open.

CLOSED

I-110 South is closed. I-110 is closed past Harding Blvd.

Audubon Bridge (LA 10) is closed due to ice.

OTHER ROAD CLOSURES INCLUDE:

ASCENSION PARISH:

Closed: Bayou Narcisse at JJ Lanoux Bridge



EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Closed: Corporate Blvd eastbound lane near Energy Dr Denham Rd from El Ranchitos Ave to Four Oaks Dr Dyer Rd from LA 67 (Plank Rd) to Brown Rd E Lakeshore Dr at Morning Glory Ave Highland Rd from Tower Dr to Ag Center Ln (partial closure) LA 30 (Nicholson Dr) at Bob Petit (one lane) LA 408 (Harding Blvd) at Interstate 110 LA 408 (Harding Blvd) bridge overpass at KCS Railroad near Southern University LA 408 (Hooper Rd) at Governor Claiborne Dr (eastbound lane only) LSU Ave from W Lakeshore Dr to Yale Ave Pride-Baywood between Riley & Carson S Foster Dr southbound lane from Claycut Rd to Burgundy Ave (northbound lane open) Thomas Rd at Wedgewood Dr



