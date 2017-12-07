CLOSURES: Roads shut down due to ice - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CLOSURES: Roads shut down due to ice

The following is a list of road closures due to winter weather. This story will update frequently. 

OPEN

I-10, I-12, and I-55 are all open. I-110 North from I-10/I-110 split to Harding Blvd is open. 

CLOSED

I-110 South is closed. I-110 is closed past Harding Blvd.

Audubon Bridge (LA 10) is closed due to ice.

OTHER ROAD CLOSURES INCLUDE:

ASCENSION PARISH:

  • Closed: 
    • Bayou Narcisse at JJ Lanoux Bridge

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • Closed:
    • Corporate Blvd eastbound lane near Energy Dr
    • Denham Rd from El Ranchitos Ave to Four Oaks Dr
    • Dyer Rd from LA 67 (Plank Rd) to Brown Rd
    • E Lakeshore Dr at Morning Glory Ave
    • Highland Rd from Tower Dr to Ag Center Ln (partial closure)
    • LA 30 (Nicholson Dr) at Bob Petit (one lane)
    • LA 408 (Harding Blvd) at Interstate 110
    • LA 408 (Harding Blvd) bridge overpass at KCS Railroad near Southern University
    • LA 408 (Hooper Rd) at Governor Claiborne Dr (eastbound lane only)
    • LSU Ave from W Lakeshore Dr to Yale Ave
    • Pride-Baywood between Riley & Carson
    • S Foster Dr southbound lane from Claycut Rd to Burgundy Ave (northbound lane open)
    • Thomas Rd at Wedgewood Dr

